Randeep Surjewala to HC: Dismiss government plea seeking withdrawal of my security cover

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Alleging “personal and political malice” on part of the Haryana government in seeking withdrawal of his security cover in the state, Congress’s chief spokesperson and Kaithal MLA, Randeep Singh Surjewala Friday sought dismissal of the government’s plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Malice is writ large by the very fact that members of the Surender Geong gang, including his brother, Joginder Geong, jumped parole in December 2017 and committed a chilling, broad daylight murder. Instead of reviewing and upgrading the security of the petitioner, the state of Haryana instituted the present application on 26.01.2018, that is immediately thereafter for withdrawal of security of the petitioner,” Surjewala told the High Court.

In March, the Haryana government had sought withdrawal of the security personnel provided to Surjewala by the state and argued that he has been provided double security by both the state as well as the Centre and at present, he has 22 security personnel against the entitlement of 11 personnel as prescribed in the Yellow Book.

The High Court, in March last year, had directed the state government and Centre to seek the court’s permission before any change in his security category. He had then approached the High Court for security in view of escape of gangster Surender Geong, who was killed in a Police shootout last year.

In response to the government application, Surjewala claimed that after the disposal of his plea for security there have been three “glaring instances of threat to (his) life” and alleged that the gangsters affiliated with the ‘Geong gang’ were “permitted” to jump parole in December 2017.

Rejecting the state’s argument of dual security, Surjewala has said the security provided by Centre is only a “specific arrangement” for his security outside Haryana on account of his duties as Congress spokesperson that require him to reside in Delhi on weekdays.

