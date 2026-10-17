In Ranchi, a five-year fight over a well leads to caste abuse allegations, FIR

A Dalit woman in Ranchi has alleged that a neighbour denied her access to a well she says was meant to be shared by three families and subjected her to casteist abuse. Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the woman said she belongs to the Dalit Malha caste and bought a house in Ranchi’s Lanka Colony in 2020. She alleged that an agreement drawn up by the former owner provided for three families to share the well.

“After we purchased the house in 2020, we were asked to arrange separate water connections. We had also installed a pipe and motor to draw water from the well. However, when the supply water stopped coming, the dispute over the well began,” she said.