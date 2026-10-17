In Ranchi, a five-year fight over a well leads to caste abuse allegations, FIR

A Dalit woman in Ranchi has alleged that a neighbour denied her access to a well she says was meant to be shared by three families and subjected her to casteist abuse. Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.
“After we purchased the house in 2020, we were asked to arrange separate water connections. We had also installed a pipe and motor to draw water from the well. However, when the supply water stopped coming, the dispute over the well began,” she said.
She alleged that her neighbour, Rimi Devi, had repeatedly subjected her to casteist abuse in front of other residents.
“She calls me ‘naan jaat’ (lower caste). I have been hearing these remarks for the past five years ever since we purchased the house. When I go to draw water from the well, she abuses me using casteist remarks and does not allow me to take water,” she alleged.
She further alleged that Rimi told her she would be addressed by her caste if she had a certificate identifying her as belonging to a lower caste.
The woman said she approached the police on October 10 after being denied access to the well. Police visited the locality, but the argument resumed after they left.
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Jagannathpur police station in-charge Nitin Singh told The Indian Express that the dispute was an old one and that the well was situated largely within Rimi’s premises. The woman maintained that an agreement drawn up by the former owner provided for three families to share it.
On the allegations of casteist abuse, Singh said the woman had accused Rimi of making casteist remarks. “If anything of this nature is established during the investigation, we will take action accordingly,” he said, adding that a case had been registered under the SC/ST Act.
The woman said she had given the police a video that she claimed showed Rimi using casteist slurs against her.
The FIR names Rimi, her husband, Navrendra Kumar, their sons Aditya and Aman, and neighbour Upendra Yadav. The woman alleged that the five had prevented her from drawing water from the well.
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In a separate complaint filed the following day, Rimi accused the woman and three men of assaulting her and misbehaving with her at her residence. She alleged that the woman and two men entered her house while she was alone, assaulted her and snatched a gold chain.
Singh said Rimi had maintained in her complaint that the well was on her property and that she would not allow the woman to draw water from it.