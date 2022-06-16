‘Mob assaulted us after asking our names’

A GROUP of men, armed with sticks and chanting slogans, stopped two brothers, who were out to buy pizza from a local outlet in Ranchi, asked them their names and then allegedly beat them up severely on finding out that they were Muslims, according to a complaint filed with police by one of the two brothers.

The attack took place in Sujata Chowk area around 8 pm on June 10, hours after a protest in the city over controversial remarks on the Prophet turned violent.

In his complaint at Chutia Police Station on June 12, Mohammad Zeeshan Ashfi, 24, said he and his brother Faizan, 20, had gone to the outlet to buy pizza around 8 pm. “Suddenly 20-25 people carrying lathis came out of Sujata Patel Compound, and started beating us after asking us our names… We were badly injured and the mob was raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Somehow we managed to escape and found a PCR vehicle outside and the police took us to Sadar Hospital,” Zeeshan said in his complaint.

Zeeshan, who suffered a fracture in the face, told The Indian Express Wednesday that they had stepped out of their home only after the situation arising out of the violence eased. “I am not aware if the perpetrators have been arrested… I am not sure if an FIR has even been registered,” he said.

Ranchi SP City Anshuman Kumar and SSP Surendra Jha did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking police response.