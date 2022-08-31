scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

An MLA who reached the resort said they have not been given any instructions on the next course of action but are expected to stay there until September 4.

A bus takes the Jharkhand MLAs to the airport in Ranchi. (PTI)

Thirty-two MLAs of ruling UPA in Jharkhand were flown from Ranchi to Congress-governed Chhattisgarh, and eventually to Mayfair Lake Resort near state capital Raipur, amid fears of alleged poaching attempts by Opposition BJP to topple the Hemant Soren government.

An MLA who reached the resort said they have not been given any instructions on the next course of action but are expected to stay there until September 4. “Some more MLAs will come on Wednesday and the Cabinet ministers may fly to Ranchi on September 1 to attend a Cabinet meeting,” the MLA said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who stayed back in Ranchi, said they are “preparing a strategy” to handle the situation.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with UPA MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. The MLAs were sent to Raipur, amid speculation of Soren’s disqualification as an MLA. (PTI)

After seeing off the team of 41, including the 32 MLAs, Soren told reporters outside Ranchi airport: “We are ready to face every situation and we are preparing a strategy to tackle it. You have seen a glimpse of that strategy earlier and are witnessing it now as well. The ruling dispensation will give a solid reply to the conspirators in the state.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Soren’s Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, met the Jharkhand MLAs at the resort late Tuesday evening, hours after they landed in Raipur at 5.40 pm.

While this is the third time in the last one-and-a-half years that legislators of Congress and its allies from multiple states have been shifted to Raipur amid suspicion of ‘horse-trading’, sources said an alternative location is also being scouted, in case the need arises. “Initially, Chhattisgarh said they cannot handle all the MLAs, so we thought of going to Rajasthan. But we got confirmation from Raipur later,” an MLA said.

Explained

Maharashtra in mind, taking no chances

In a House of 81 members (besides one nominated), reaching the magic figure of 42 may seem like a tall order for an Opposition party that has 26 MLAs, but Maharashtra fresh in mind, CM Hemant Soren is unwilling to take any chances. And amid murmurs of poaching in Ranchi, Soren appears to be waiting until the ECI letter — on BJP’s petition seeking his disqualification as MLA in an office of profit case — is public.

A state cabinet meeting is scheduled for September 1 and ministers from the Congress such as Rameshwar Oraon, Badal Patralekh may return to Ranchi to attend it. JMM leaders such as Basant Soren and Mithilesh Thakur, a minister, have stayed back in Jharkhand.

Advertisement

At Raipur airport, Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Girish Dewangan and Ramgopal Agarwal met the MLAs, who were thereafter taken to the resort, about 11 km away, in three buses.

While Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Choubey said the state government is helping Jharkhand MLAs “save the idea of democracy”, state BJP leader Gouri Shanker Shrivas slammed the Baghel government. He tweeted, “The government had promised to ban alcohol. Now they are serving alcohol using government resources to MLAs from Jharkhand.”

Maintaining that the saffron party is out to topple non-BJP state governments, Choubey told the media: “The BJP has started a new trend of destroying elected governments. After Maharashtra, their next target is Jharkhand. To provide them (MLAs) safety, what’s the harm if they are brought here? We will do everything it takes to safeguard democratic governments.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:55:30 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: All You Need

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement