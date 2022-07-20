Ranchi female sub-inspector mowed to death during vehicle check

A woman cop was crushed to death in Ranchi during a vehicle check exercise Tuesday night. Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector, was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.

Ranchi’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told ANI, “She had received information that a vehicle was transporting cattle. When she tried to stop it, the driver dashed at her. She was declared dead in the hospital.”

The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, the SSP said.

This comes a day after a 57-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Haryana’s Nuh district was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.