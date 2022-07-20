scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Ranchi female sub-inspector mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told ANI, "She had received information that a vehicle was transporting cattle. When she tried to stop it, the driver dashed at her. She was declared dead in the hospital."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:11:06 am
The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, the SSP said. (Twitter/@ANI)

A woman cop was crushed to death in Ranchi during a vehicle check exercise Tuesday night. Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector, was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.

The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, the SSP said.

This comes a day after a 57-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Haryana’s Nuh district was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.

