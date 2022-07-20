Updated: July 20, 2022 11:11:06 am
A woman cop was crushed to death in Ranchi during a vehicle check exercise Tuesday night. Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector, was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.
Jharkhand | Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized: SSP Ranchi pic.twitter.com/WoNhSK6QTY
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
Ranchi’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told ANI, “She had received information that a vehicle was transporting cattle. When she tried to stop it, the driver dashed at her. She was declared dead in the hospital.”
The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized, the SSP said.
Subscriber Only Stories
This comes a day after a 57-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Haryana’s Nuh district was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Latest News
Failed 2005 satellite deal: US court refuses to stop Devas access to details of Antrix deal with US space firm
Ranchi female sub-inspector mowed to death during vehicle check
Kerala issues SOP for treatment, isolation of monkeypox cases
Shah Rukh Khan wins fan’s heart, poses for photos in London: ‘Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho..’
Toyota to train 18,000 youths in India
NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees
Bengaluru: ‘Poor’ road condition triggers abusive posters in minister Ashwath Narayan’s constituency
Pune: Man arrested for unnatural sex with 7-year-old boy
Mallika Sherawat told Tesher to ‘get lost’ and not disturb her again after he called to get her onboard ‘Jalebi Baby’
From Shikhar Dhawan to Rahul Dravid, Team India join the ‘hey’ trend
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope hit by multiple micrometeoroids: Report
Priyanka Chopra draws the line for her collaborations with husband Nick Jonas: ‘I will never sing with him’