Petrol bombs ‘hurled’ at RSS Jharkhand office after midnight; BJP alleges conspiracy

Two men allegedly hurled petrol bombs twice at the Jharkhand Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) state office in Ranchi shortly after midnight on Wednesday, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it part of a larger conspiracy.

The allegation came after two petrol bombs, packed in bottles, were allegedly hurled at the RSS office shortly after midnight. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.

According to RSS office in-charge Narasimh Kumar, the first petrol bomb was thrown at around 12:35 am, followed by a second a few minutes later. “The first was thrown around 12:35 am and the second around 12:39 am. The attackers appeared to have come with the intention of causing damage but their attempt was unsuccessful,” Kumar told The Indian Express.