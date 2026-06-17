Petrol bombs ‘hurled’ at RSS Jharkhand office after midnight; BJP alleges conspiracy

3 min readRanchiJun 17, 2026 04:47 PM IST
Two men allegedly hurled petrol bombs twice at the Jharkhand Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) state office in Ranchi shortly after midnight on Wednesday, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it part of a larger conspiracy.
The allegation came after two petrol bombs, packed in bottles, were allegedly hurled at the RSS office shortly after midnight. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.
According to RSS office in-charge Narasimh Kumar, the first petrol bomb was thrown at around 12:35 am, followed by a second a few minutes later. “The first was thrown around 12:35 am and the second around 12:39 am. The attackers appeared to have come with the intention of causing damage but their attempt was unsuccessful,” Kumar told The Indian Express.
He said the accused arrived in a car and approached the office after parking it near a junction. “Two faces are visible in the footage. The police are investigating and further details will emerge after the probe,” he said.
Police personnel inspect the site after RSS alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office. (PTI Photo)
The Opposition, meanwhile, tried to corner the state government over what it claimed was part of a larger conspiracy to target the RSS. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi termed the incident serious and alleged that it appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy, although he clarified that “nothing can be said at this stage”. He, however, said that an attack on the office of “an ideological organisation was a matter of concern and raised questions about the state’s law and order situation”.
“An incident of this nature targeting the office of an ideological organisation raises serious concerns about law and order, policing, and the security and safety environment in Ranchi,” he said.
Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth also took a similar line, saying the attack raised serious questions about security in the state capital. Calling the RSS the BJP’s “mother organisation”, Seth termed the attack “extremely unfortunate”.
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“The attack took place late at night when RSS pracharaks were present inside the office. This indicates planning and points towards a larger conspiracy. Had something unfortunate happened, the consequences could have been far more serious,” he said.
Though no injuries were reported, police have begun collecting evidence from the scene and are examining CCTV footage from the area.
The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, while police are expected to examine the movements of the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.