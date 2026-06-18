Ranchi RSS office attack: Police suggest possible link to ‘international module’, arrest 3 under UAPA

3 min readRanchiUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 11:07 PM IST
Three people were arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on RSS’s Jharkhand state office in Ranchi, with police saying on Thursday that the probe has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked.
The development comes after two men allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the RSS state office in Ranchi shortly after midnight on June 17.
According to Ranchi police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the joint supervision of city and rural police officers analysed CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to identify the suspects. Police said two accused, Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari alias Golu, were arrested near Gajhandi railway station in Koderma while allegedly attempting to flee to another state. Based on their statements, a third accused, Sayam Sujan (21), was also arrested from Ranchi.
Police officials said clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the attack were recovered from a drain under the Lower Bazar police station area. Four mobile phones and a car allegedly used in the incident have also been seized.
Two youth hurl petrol bombs at RSS office, in Ranchi on Wednesday. (RSS Office/ANI Video Grab/Enhanced using AI)
The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, and the UAPA.
Ranchi police officers said preliminary inquiry and interrogation had not ruled out the possibility of the accused being linked to an “international module”. Citing the seriousness of the case, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police sought the transfer of the investigation to the ATS, which has now taken over further investigation.
Escape from custody
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According to the Ranchi SSP, one of the arrested accused, Saif Ansari, allegedly escaped from police custody while at the Kotwali police station premises. He said that Saif sought permission to use the toilet around 11.30 am and escaped after breaking a ventilation grill and a glass panel.
“He was later intercepted by Mandar police during vehicle checking. While being taken to a nearby police station, he allegedly snatched a weapon from a policeman and attempted to flee again. Police claimed they opened fire in self-defence and in a limited response, injuring him in the leg. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment,” said an official statement issued by Ranchi police.
BJP questions law and order
The attack had triggered strong political reactions, with BJP leaders describing it as a serious security lapse and alleging a larger conspiracy behind the targeting of the RSS office.
The Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, termed the incident serious and said an attack on the office of the RSS raised concerns over law and order and security in the state capital. Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.