Ranchi RSS office attack: Police suggest possible link to ‘international module’, arrest 3 under UAPA

Police personnel inspect the site after RSS alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office, in Ranchi, Wednesday, June 17. (PTI Photo)

Three people were arrested in connection with the petrol bomb attack on RSS’s Jharkhand state office in Ranchi, with police saying on Thursday that the probe has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked.

The development comes after two men allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the RSS state office in Ranchi shortly after midnight on June 17.

According to Ranchi police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the joint supervision of city and rural police officers analysed CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to identify the suspects. Police said two accused, Saif Ansari and Aman Ansari alias Golu, were arrested near Gajhandi railway station in Koderma while allegedly attempting to flee to another state. Based on their statements, a third accused, Sayam Sujan (21), was also arrested from Ranchi.