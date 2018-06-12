Ranchi: Returning after prayers, Muslim priest beaten up

The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons, but the allegation has not yet been substantiated. (Representational Image) The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons, but the allegation has not yet been substantiated. (Representational Image)

A Muslim priest returning home after administering prayers late Sunday night was beaten up by an unidentified group of people under Nagri police station area of the district, according to the police.

An FIR registered on complaint by the victim’s colleague alleges that the group of about a dozen people, armed with sticks and rods, asked him to take the name of a Hindu God. They allegedly beat him up when he refused.

The police said they have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons, but the allegation has not yet been substantiated.

According to the FIR, Azhar-ul-Islam, aged around 50 and a resident of Nai Sarai in Dhurva, had gone to oversee prayers in Agdu village of the district. He and his colleague Imran were returning late night on motorcycle when the assailants allegedly intercepted them near Daladali Chowk. Following an argument over being asked to chant the name of a Hindu God, they allegedly beat up Islam, the complaint says. Imran fled and approached the police.

“As per the complaint, the group asked him (Azhar) to chant (a religious slogan). This led to an argument and the subsequent assault. The injured was rushed to hospital. He is out of danger now,” Officer-in-charge (Nagri) Ram Narayan Singh said.

Singh said a case has been registered for attempt to murder. “The allegation that the victim was beaten up after being asked to chant a particular (God’s) name is yet to be substantiated,” he added.

DSP (Headquarters) Vijay Kumar Singh said, “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspects.”

