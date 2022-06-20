Ranchi: Probe ordered into ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

THE RANCHI Sub-Divisional Officer on Sunday ordered an inquiry into ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans that were purportedly raised before the arrival of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi at Ranchi airport.

A letter issued by SDO Deepak Dubey cited a news report which reported on the slogans that were raised. The order directed the CO Hehal, DSP Hatia: “As per Deputy Commissioner’s order please submit a report verifying the contents of the news report within 24 hours.”

@asadowaisi shame on ur worker who chant PAKISTAN 😡…. if I m in ARMY and stay this place sure arrest all goons who chant this @PMOIndia @HMOIndia … Take serious note … Must @rashtrapatibhvn should take note 🙏 https://t.co/hxMx02kt0U — MRUGESH PARMAR 🇮🇳 (@IamMrugesh) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Owaisi said the killings in Ranchi allegedly due to police firing on June 10 violence was because of the BJP and JMM both. “The BJP is responsible because they did not take action against Nupur Sharma before and JMM because police (under this government) fired on unarmed people and till now there has been no action on them,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Owaisi said: “…Tell Congress not to shed crocodile tears… People were shot at for hailing Islam.”