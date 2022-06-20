scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Ranchi: Probe ordered into ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Owaisi said the killings in Ranchi allegedly due to police firing on June 10 violence was because of the BJP and JMM both.

By: Express News Service | Ranchi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 7:40:37 am
Ruckus erupted after a woman shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at a protest rally against CAA and NRC in Bengaluru where Asaduddin Owaisi was present. (Express file photo)

THE RANCHI Sub-Divisional Officer on Sunday ordered an inquiry into ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans that were purportedly raised before the arrival of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi at Ranchi airport.

A letter issued by SDO Deepak Dubey cited a news report which reported on the slogans that were raised. The order directed the CO Hehal, DSP Hatia: “As per Deputy Commissioner’s order please submit a report verifying the contents of the news report within 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Owaisi said the killings in Ranchi allegedly due to police firing on June 10 violence was because of the BJP and JMM both. “The BJP is responsible because they did not take action against Nupur Sharma before and JMM because police (under this government) fired on unarmed people and till now there has been no action on them,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Owaisi said: “…Tell Congress not to shed crocodile tears… People were shot at for hailing Islam.”

