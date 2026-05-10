Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to get new stoppage soon; check station name

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is set to get a new stoppage soon. Check station name, route impact and latest railway update.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMay 10, 2026 03:46 PM IST
Indian Railways is set to introduce a new stoppage for the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways is set to introduce a new stoppage for the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Image generated using AI)
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Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train: The Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is set to get a new stoppage soon. The move comes following an approval by Railway Board. Introduced in 2001, this premium train service is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

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Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

Train number 12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 1,246 km in 17:55 hrs. The train operates once a week.

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train to get new stop

Presently, the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train halts at 9 stations enroute. These are: Lohardaga, Daltonganj, Garwa Road, Nagar Untari, Renukut, Chopan, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental stoppage for train numbers 12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express at Jharkhand’s Latehar station. The station comes under the administrative control of the Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

The RB also directed the zonal railway to implement the new stoppage at the earliest convenient date. The zonal railway is expected to announce the revised schedule of the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train soon.

Also Read | Waiting list to confirmation: How Indian Railways ticket upgradation system works

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Timings

Train number 12453 departs from Ranchi at 17:15 hrs (every Sunday) and arrives at New Delhi railway station at 11:10, the next day. On the return journey, train number 12454 leaves New Delhi at 16:10 hrs (every Saturday) and reaches Ranchi at 09:45 hrs.

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Ticket Price

The Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express has three types of coach composition: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The fare for travelling between Ranchi and New Delhi in: the Third AC is Rs 2190, the Second AC is Rs 3,395 and the First AC is Rs 4,795. The dynamic ticket price is applicable on this train.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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