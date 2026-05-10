Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to get new stoppage soon; check station name

Indian Railways is set to introduce a new stoppage for the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Image generated using AI)

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train: The Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is set to get a new stoppage soon. The move comes following an approval by Railway Board. Introduced in 2001, this premium train service is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Train number, Distance, Travel time

Train number 12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 1,246 km in 17:55 hrs. The train operates once a week.

Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train to get new stop

Presently, the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train halts at 9 stations enroute. These are: Lohardaga, Daltonganj, Garwa Road, Nagar Untari, Renukut, Chopan, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental stoppage for train numbers 12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express at Jharkhand’s Latehar station. The station comes under the administrative control of the Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.