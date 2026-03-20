‘We just want him back’: Ranchi man dies on ship near Dubai amid Strait of Hormuz closure, kin seek help to repatriate body

The body of a 47-year-old merchant navy captain from Ranchi, who died aboard a fuel tanker near Dubai after a heart attack, remains stranded in the Gulf, and his family has appealed to the government for urgent intervention, citing delays caused by the ongoing conflict near the Strait of Hormuz and procedural clearances.

Captain Rakesh Ranjan Singh, a resident of Ranchi with roots in Bihar’s Nalanda district, died on March 18 while serving on the vessel ASP Avana, operated by Elegant Marine Services Pvt Ltd. His body is currently kept at the mortuary of Sheikh Rashid Hospital under port police custody in Dubai.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, the captain’s son, Pravar Singh, has urged the government to help in expediting the repatriation of his father’s mortal remains and requested financial assistance for the family, which he said was entirely dependent on the deceased.

“My father passed away on board the ship… The procedures are taking considerable time, causing great distress to our family. I humbly request you to direct the concerned authorities to expedite the process,” the letter read.

According to family members, Ranjan had joined the fuel tanker on February 2 this year and had over two decades of experience in the shipping industry. The vessel had loaded oil and was returning when hostilities in the Gulf region escalated on February 28, forcing it to halt operations.

“The ship had already taken cargo and was on its way back. If there had been even a day or two delay in the outbreak of the conflict, it would have crossed the Hormuz stretch. But after restrictions came in, they had to turn back and anchor,” said Alok Singh, the captain’s brother-in-law.

For nearly 18 days, the vessel remained anchored about 25-30 km off the Dubai coast. On March 18, Ranjan suffered a sudden medical emergency onboard. Crew members sought an air ambulance, but assistance could not be arranged and air traffic control did not allow it to fly, reportedly due to restrictions linked to the conflict.

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“He was taken to shore by boat, but it took time. By the time he could be given treatment, he had passed away,” said Alok Singh.

Officials in Dubai later confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The repatriation process has since been delayed due to multiple clearances, including a no-objection certificate from Dubai police, followed by approvals from the Indian embassy and immigration authorities. Family members said the Ramzan holidays further slowed procedures.

Back home in Ranchi, Singh is survived by his wife and two sons, one a 20-year-old engineering student in Bengaluru, and the other in class 10.

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The family has approached the office of the Minister of State for Defence, which has forwarded the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs. “We have submitted a formal request. We are now waiting for further updates,” the family said.

While the shipping company has initiated formalities and insurance processes, the family said their immediate concern remains the return of the body. “We just want him back at the earliest,” Alok Singh said.