Ranchi: Man gets death penalty for rape-murder

A CBI court on Saturday awarded death sentence to a man convicted of raping and murdering an engineering student near Ranchi three years ago.

Prosecutor Vinod Singh said, “A death sentence was awarded after holding accused Rahul Kumar Raj guilty.”

Initially the case was registered by police and then transferred to the CBI, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government.

According to court records, the woman was found dead at her home on December 16, 2016, with her face and torso charred.

After the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet with rape, murder and other charges on September 13, 2019, against accused Raj. The court framed charges against the accused on October 25 and the prosecution evidence started from November 8. The trial was completed in the next 16 days.

