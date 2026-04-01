Ranchi lawyer convicted for assaulting female colleague inside HC; court says victim’s testimony ‘inspires confidence’

On May 1, 2012, both the complainant, advocate Ritu Kumar, and the accused were present in the Jharkhand High Court premises

A Ranchi civil court on Monday convicted advocate Mahesh Tewari for assaulting a woman lawyer inside the Jharkhand High Court premises in 2012, holding that the victim’s testimony “inspires confidence”.

The court found him guilty under sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation, saying the charges were “proved beyond reasonable doubt”.

On May 1, 2012, both the complainant, advocate Ritu Kumar, and the accused were present in the Jharkhand High Court premises amid tensions over professional rivalries and bar council elections.

According to the complaint, the woman had come for her regular work. As she exited Court 5, Tewari — who had just won the bar council election — threatened her, saying: “Now what will become of you.”