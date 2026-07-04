Family alleges negligence as Jharkhand teen dies during ‘fracture’ treatment; CM orders probe

Officials said the matter escalated after the hospital authorities allegedly handed the family a bill of Rs 22 lakh following Ranjan's death. (File photo)

Days after the death of an 18 year-old patient at a private hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a probe into the incident. The family has alleged medical negligence and excessive billing of Rs 22 lakh while the youth was undergoing treatment for leg fracture.

According to officials, the deceased, Raju Kumar Ranjan (18), a resident of Latehar, was admitted to Raj Hospital in Ranchi on May 24 after he sustained a leg injury in a road accident. He died on Wednesday.

His family alleged that the hospital failed to dress his wound regularly during treatment, leading to a severe infection. They claimed the infection worsened over time, his condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to the intensive care unit, where he died on July 1. The family also held a protest at the hospital, a video of which went viral on social media.