Family alleges negligence as Jharkhand teen dies during ‘fracture’ treatment; CM orders probe

Family alleges hospital also charged them Rs 22 lakh for the treatment. Hospital denies allegations, claims patient suffered "severe" injury.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiJul 4, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Ranchi hospital death caseOfficials said the matter escalated after the hospital authorities allegedly handed the family a bill of Rs 22 lakh following Ranjan's death. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after the death of an 18 year-old patient at a private hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a probe into the incident. The family has alleged medical negligence and excessive billing of Rs 22 lakh while the youth was undergoing treatment for leg fracture.

According to officials, the deceased, Raju Kumar Ranjan (18), a resident of Latehar, was admitted to Raj Hospital in Ranchi on May 24 after he sustained a leg injury in a road accident. He died on Wednesday.

His family alleged that the hospital failed to dress his wound regularly during treatment, leading to a severe infection. They claimed the infection worsened over time, his condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to the intensive care unit, where he died on July 1. The family also held a protest at the hospital, a video of which went viral on social media.

Officials said the matter escalated after the hospital authorities allegedly handed the family a bill of Rs 22 lakh following Ranjan’s death.

Later, relatives of the deceased staged a protest on the hospital premises, accusing the management of medical negligence and inflated billing.

Must Read | Medical negligence claims don’t die with the doctor: What SC’s latest ruling means for patients, families

The family also questioned how a leg injury allegedly turned into a life-threatening infection.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raj Hospital Managing Director Dr Virendra Kumar claimed the patient had sustained “multiple injuries including to the head, chest, spine and leg”, and remained “critical” throughout the treatment. He claimed the hospital had recommended “amputation” due to a “severe crush injury” and “infection”, alleging that the patient’s family “did not give consent”.

Story continues below this ad

Kumar also denied the allegations of negligence, claiming the wound was “dressed regularly” and that treatment records had been submitted to the inquiry committee. “It is false that the bill was of Rs 22 lakh… It was around 18 lakh. A substantial part of the bill was covered by insurance and the family’s outstanding liability was around Rs 2.4 lakh. The hospital had shared its billing records with the district authorities,” he claimed, adding that the cause of the exact death would be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Manjunath Bhajantri told The Indian Express that the postmortem examination was conducted at RIMS, Ranchi.

Taking cognisance of the incident, CM Soren directed the Deputy Commissioner to probe the matter and ensure strict action against those found responsible.

Following the CM’s directions, the DC has directed the Civil Surgeon of Ranchi Sadar Hospital to probe the matter. “We have sent a three-member team to the hospital for an inquiry. This district-level team has been constituted to examine the hospital’s records, treatment protocol and the allegations made by the family,” he said, and added that the Civil Surgeon has been asked to submit a report.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments