Family alleges negligence as Jharkhand teen dies during ‘fracture’ treatment; CM orders probe

3 min readRanchiJul 4, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Days after the death of an 18 year-old patient at a private hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday ordered a probe into the incident. The family has alleged medical negligence and excessive billing of Rs 22 lakh while the youth was undergoing treatment for leg fracture.
According to officials, the deceased, Raju Kumar Ranjan (18), a resident of Latehar, was admitted to Raj Hospital in Ranchi on May 24 after he sustained a leg injury in a road accident. He died on Wednesday.
His family alleged that the hospital failed to dress his wound regularly during treatment, leading to a severe infection. They claimed the infection worsened over time, his condition deteriorated, and he was shifted to the intensive care unit, where he died on July 1. The family also held a protest at the hospital, a video of which went viral on social media.
Officials said the matter escalated after the hospital authorities allegedly handed the family a bill of Rs 22 lakh following Ranjan’s death.
Later, relatives of the deceased staged a protest on the hospital premises, accusing the management of medical negligence and inflated billing.
The family also questioned how a leg injury allegedly turned into a life-threatening infection.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Raj Hospital Managing Director Dr Virendra Kumar claimed the patient had sustained “multiple injuries including to the head, chest, spine and leg”, and remained “critical” throughout the treatment. He claimed the hospital had recommended “amputation” due to a “severe crush injury” and “infection”, alleging that the patient’s family “did not give consent”.
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Kumar also denied the allegations of negligence, claiming the wound was “dressed regularly” and that treatment records had been submitted to the inquiry committee. “It is false that the bill was of Rs 22 lakh… It was around 18 lakh. A substantial part of the bill was covered by insurance and the family’s outstanding liability was around Rs 2.4 lakh. The hospital had shared its billing records with the district authorities,” he claimed, adding that the cause of the exact death would be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.
Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Manjunath Bhajantri told The Indian Express that the postmortem examination was conducted at RIMS, Ranchi.
Taking cognisance of the incident, CM Soren directed the Deputy Commissioner to probe the matter and ensure strict action against those found responsible.
Following the CM’s directions, the DC has directed the Civil Surgeon of Ranchi Sadar Hospital to probe the matter. “We have sent a three-member team to the hospital for an inquiry. This district-level team has been constituted to examine the hospital’s records, treatment protocol and the allegations made by the family,” he said, and added that the Civil Surgeon has been asked to submit a report.