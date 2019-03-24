Ranchi: FIR against 16 for ‘inciting communal feelings’

Police have registered an FIR against 16 persons under Section 125 of The Representation of The People Act for “inciting communal feelings” at a meeting held in the city on March 15.

Complainant Vijay Kumar Oraon, the deputy revenue inspector of Ranchi town circle, named the 16 people who, according to him, sought to stoke “communal tension”. The basis of Oraon’s complaint is an article in local newspaper Azad Sipahi, which allegedly reported on the meeting, held at Ranchi’s Hindpiri area.

Citing the article, Oraon said: “In which there were comments that are aimed to provoke communal hatred. This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. The comments were said to be targeted at a particular religious community. These comments could be responsible for any possible rupture in communal accord.”

Hari Narayan Singh, editor of Azad Sipahi, said the article never appeared in his newspaper. “The article is of a different newspaper as there was a change in style. Even that article does not state anything which may stoke communal tension,” Singh said.

Based on Oraon’s complaint, Hindpiri Police registered a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct. The officer in-charge of Hindpiri police station said, “We have registered a case because the Revenue Inspector had given a complaint, and by the powers vested in him of executive magistrate. However, whether or not there has been any speech on stoking communal tensions is a matter of investigation.”

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Rai Mahimapat Ray, said: “Based on the complaint, there has been a violation of model code of conduct as it was found that there was a speech on communal lines and a case was registered accordingly.” Meanwhile, sources in the police have said that Oraon is not the original complainant.

In the absence of the original complainant, the revenue inspector’s reliance on the newspaper article becomes crucial. The article states that a group of Muslim men met and discussed that if the Mahagathbandhan did not give tickets to Muslim candidates, then they would form a third front and contest some Lok Sabha seats.