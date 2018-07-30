Ranchi: Family of seven commits suicide

A family of seven has been found dead in the Boria area of Ranchi. (Representational image) A family of seven has been found dead in the Boria area of Ranchi. (Representational image)

Seven members of a family committed suicide in Ranchi on Monday, police said. Deepak Kumar Jha, working with a leading private company, committed suicide along with his parents, brother, wife and two children, a police officer said.

Police found the bodies of the two brothers hanging from the ceiling fan in their rented house. According to house owner A. Mishra, Deepak Jha, 40, wanted to set up his own business but was in debt. His younger brother, Rupesh Jha, 30, was unemployed.

The five other family members were found dead on the bed. The children included a son and a daughter. The incident took place at Boria area.

Police have not found any suicide note. The reason for the suspected suicide is not clear. “Primarily it seems a case of suicide. Let the investigations get over,” Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta told reporters.

The incident came to notice when the school van of Deepak Jha’s daughter kept blowing its horn on Monday morning. A girl student from van knocked on the door and saw the bodies.

This is the second case of mass deaths in a family in the last 10 days in Jharkhand. Six members of a debt-ridden family died in Hazaribagh. Police are not clear whether it was a case of mass suicide or murder.

