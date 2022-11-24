scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

2016 Rajya Sabha poll ‘interference’: SP questioned probe before central deputation

The two accused in the case are IPS officer Anurag Gupta and Ajay Kumar, who was adviser to then chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das.

Raghubar Das, Rajya Sabha polls, rajya sabha elections, Rajya Sabha election, Rajya Sabha poll interference charges, Indian Express, India news, current affairsRaghubar Das

Questioning the probe into the case of alleged interference in 2016 Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the then Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, has written a supervisory note stating that the investigation should be taken in the “right direction”.

The note was sent on November 17 by former Ranchi SP (City), Anshuman Kumar. He was subsequently sent on Central deputation.

The case is being investigated by Hatia Deputy SP Raja Mitra.

The two accused in the case are IPS officer Anurag Gupta and Ajay Kumar, who was adviser to then chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

The BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Mahesh Poddar had bagged the two seats in the election held in June 2016.

Then opposition parties had alleged that Gupta and Kumar had “interfered” in the exercise of electoral rights of two MLAs. It was alleged that one MLA was prevented from casting his vote due to an arrest warrant, purportedly issued under Gupta’s “influence”. Along with the complaints, a CD was submitted, containing audio and video recordings of the accusations.

The EC later said a case should be registered.

In his report, Kumar wrote that while the IO described the Gandhinagar FSL’s report on the CD, he did not reproduce certain points, and did not make transcripts “as per directions”. He noted, “In addition, FSL Gandhinagar had sent a deleted data’s DVD (from the phone with which the audio was recorded) which the IO had not studied…. It seems the IO completed the investigation only on a few pointers.”

Advertisement

The SP noted that although the IO did not study the deleted data, the daily diary investigation said the mobile phone was “not related” to the probe and “allegations cannot be verified”. He said the IO should have investigated and studied the recordings; made transcripts and continued his investigation.

“But the IO did not do this and completed the investigation, which clearly indicates he did not have any interest in taking the investigation in the right direction. The IO is directed (that) all videos and audios…should be investigated and studied and entered in daily diary.”

The note also said that the DVD should also be tallied with the DVD that was made available with the court’s direction; transcripts should be made and the voices tallied.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 04:18:24 am
Next Story

Iron Dome: Israel’s best guard against enemy rockets, always on duty

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X