‘Sexual exploitation’ of woman inmate in Ranchi jail sparks political storm, BJP alleges cover-up

The alleged sexual exploitation of a woman inmate at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail has kicked up a political storm in Jharkhand, with Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi accusing state officials of a cover-up and demanding an independent probe into the allegations.

In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Marandi alleged that a woman inmate inside the Ranchi jail had been subjected to “continuous mental and physical exploitation” by the jail superintendent and had subsequently become pregnant. Calling the allegations a “grave institutional crime”, Marandi alleged that senior prison officials — including the Inspector General (Prisons) — were trying to shield the accused officer and suppress evidence related to the case, and accused the state administration of attempting to suppress the matter.

Marandi also alleged that the pregnant inmate was being repeatedly taken outside the prison premises to hospitals and undisclosed locations under the guise of medical treatment in an “attempt to destroy biological and forensic evidence”. He further claimed that key witnesses and prison staff aware of the alleged incident had been transferred or removed overnight to prevent information from leaking.

Calls and texts to the jail superintendent and the Inspector General (Prisons) went unanswered. However, according to sources, the alleged incident came to the prison administration’s notice in April.

Supporting Marandi’s letter, BJP women spokesperson Rafiya Naz termed the alleged incident “shameful” and alleged that the administration was trying to hide it. “We support Babulal Marandi ji and want strict action against all officials involved in the incident, from the SP level to the IG,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Arti Singh said the allegations raised serious concerns over the safety of women inmates and reflected the state government’s approach towards women’s issues in Jharkhand.

“It is a serious matter that a woman inmate had to face such an incident inside a jail itself. This raises questions over security arrangements and the seriousness of the government towards women in the state,” she said.

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Singh further alleged that the absence of a functional State Women’s Commission reflected the “carelessness” of the government. “There is no Mahila Aayog in the state and many files related to women’s issues are pending. We do not know why it has not been constituted yet,” she added.

Responding to the allegations, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson and general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that an investigation would provide a clearer picture and that “action would be taken if a crime was found committed”.

For his part, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri told The Indian Express that the district administration became aware of the matter only after reports surfaced in the media and the Opposition raised the issue. “Whatever allegations have been made, the facts need to be properly verified and ascertained,” he said.

The DC added that while the prison department had already initiated a probe, the district administration was also conducting its own inquiry into the matter. “From the police administration side, the IG has initiated an investigation. From the district administration side too, we are initiating an inquiry. The SDM (Law and Order) and SDO will look into the matter from our side,” he said.