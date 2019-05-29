‘Ramzan gift’: Malayali expat wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free Raffle

What happens when you wake up one day as a millionaire? That’s exactly what happened to PR Ratheesh Kumar, a native of Kottayam district in Kerala, who won the maximum $1 million (close to Rs 7 crore) Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Raffle on Tuesday.

Kumar, who works as a finance manager at a private firm in Dubai, got a call Tuesday morning from DDF authorities who confirmed that he had bagged the bonanza. “I went into a state of shock. I’m getting a lot of calls so I’m slowly believing the news. I’m not someone who buys the coupon regularly. When I bought the coupon this time, I didn’t expect to win,” he said.

Kumar, who lives in Dubai with his wife, had bought the coupon on April 2. He said he owes a lot in his life to Dubai, where he has been working for a decade. “I’m very close to this city. Isn’t this city the reason for all my luck? That I won the prize in the holy month of Ramzan makes the moment sweeter,” he said.

The Malayali expat hasn’t set his mind on what he plans to do with the money, but he hopes to help out the people back home. “Post floods, the people of Kerala have gone through arduous circumstances. I want to help in whichever way I can. Not just now, I have tried to help in my own way even before,” he said.

This is not the first time that Malayalis, or even Indians in general, have won the bumper lottery of the DDF. The tickets, sold online and at kiosks at the Dubai airport, are priced at 1000 dirhams excluding VAT. The DDF raffle began in the year 1999 and has turned hundreds of people millionaires overnight. There are also separate raffle draws with luxury cars and bikes as prize.