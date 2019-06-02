Fasting and feasting during Ramzan: Tracking Kausar Baugh’s festive delicacies

(Written by Varsha Jayaprasad)

The Holy Month of Ramzan has entered its last phase. At Kausar Baugh in Kondhwa, the days of fasting end in a spread of delectable food as the sun sets and the evening gets darker.

In the spirit of Ramzan, the period of abstinence merges with time spent with families, friends and communities. The streets are filled with food and joy. Kebabs, chicken, biryani and sweets are among the many mouth-watering items on display.

Vendors at Kausar Baugh come from different parts of the country, bringing their regional delicacies, such as halwa parantha and mawa jalebi, at affordable prices.

These outlets open around 5 pm and by 7.30, the street is crowded. Nawazuddin, from a food joint called Agra Taj Hotel, says, “Our halwa parantha is famous back in Agra. We have been coming here for the past five years to serve our delicacy.”

With age-old traditions and recipes that create scrumptious items, Kausar Baugh is a sight to reckon during Ramzan. Meat is heavily in demand. Marinated chunks are dipped in rich oil and served with chopped onions and spicy green chilli paste. Sweets are sold in bulk and with generous toppings of malai.

The special mawa jalebi from Madhya Pradesh is another item that is popular with the gourmands who flock here. All the way from a town called Burhanpur in MP, mawa jalebi is a delicacy that cannot be overlooked. It is never too late to stay at Kausar Baugh, sampling delicacies and spending time with loved ones. And, when you leave, be sure to pack some to take the taste back home.