Ram’s work has to be done, it will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Raking up the issue of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Monday said, “Ram’s work has to be done and will be done.”

Speaking in one of his first meetings after BJP’s landslide victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh head was quoted as saying by ANI, “If we have to do Ram’s work, then we have to do it on our own,” Bhagwat said. “If we surrender it to someone else, then there will be a need to monitor that person. Ram’s work has to be done and it will be done,” he added.

He asked people to stay “conscious, peaceful active and strong” adding that this, according to history, keeps the fate of the country “continuous and steady.”

RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre to pave way for it at the earliest. The construction of Ram temple has been a long-standing promise of the BJP. The PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre wants to resolve the issue through court verdict. The case is at present pending in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from ANI)