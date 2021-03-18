Rampur police completes probe in 81 criminal cases against Azam Khan

Rampur police has completed its investigation in 81 criminal cases registered against jailed senior Samajwadi Party leader and local MP Azam Khan since the BJP government came to power in the state in March, 2017. These cases were lodged on various charges, including cheating, criminal trespass and land grabbing.

Of the total number of cases, police have filed chargesheet in 79 and a closure report in one case. In one case, police found that Khan was wrongly named in the FIR, said police.

In majority of these cases, Khan’s wife and local MLA Tanzeen Fatima and their son Abdullah Azam Khan are co-accused.

This year, Rampur police filed chargesheet against Khan in 11 cases of land grabbing lodged at Ganj police station. It is alleged that homes constructed on land in Dongarpur area were demolished on charges of encroachment, said police. They added that land was later reportedly used for extension of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Azam Khan is the founder and Chancellor.

Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Shogun Gautam said no investigation against Khan in any case is pending in the district. “Of the total 79 chargesheet cases, Khan has obtained bail in 75 criminal cases,” said Gautam.

He is yet to get bail in four cases – two of which were lodged in Azim Nagar police station, one each in Ganj and Civil Line police station.

Of the four cases, two are connected with land grabbing, including that of Enemy property, one of fake document and another case was filed by former Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh who is now dead.

Singh had accused Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against him during an interview to a news channel. The case was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in October, 2018 and later its investigation was transferred to Rampur as the comment was made there.

Four cases against Azam Khan are lodged outside Rampur district. Three cases were filed in Moradabad and one in Firozabad. “In all the four cases, chargesheet has been filed,” said SP Rampur.

Meanwhile, the nine-day bicycle rally announced by Samajwadi Party in support of Khan and his family reached Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The objective of the rally is to protest against the alleged vindictive action against Khan. It was rolled out from Rampur by Samajwadi Party national president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. On its the sixth day on Wednesday, the bicycle rally began from Shahjahanpur and reached Lakhimpur Kheri. It will end in Lucknow on March 21.

On February 26 last year, Khan, his wife and son had surrendered before a local court of Rampur in connection with a case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate. In December last year, Fatima obtained bail and got released from jail. Khan and Abdullah are still lodged in Sitapur district jail.

According to police record, a total of 41 cases were lodged against Abdullah and 32 against Fatima since January last year.

Police said before the BJP government came to power, Khan was booked in 17 cases in Rampur. In two cases, police filed chargesheet, in six cases police filed closure report and nine cases were withdrawn by the then state government.