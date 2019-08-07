Rampur municipal board chief divested of powers for ‘misuse of funds’

District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh Monday divested Rampur municipal board chairperson Fatima Azhar of her powers over allegations of misuse of board’s funds and criticising the administration for disconnecting power supply to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s Jauhar University.

The interim charge of the municipal board chairperson has been handed over to Additional District Magistrate Man Singh Pundir.

“Construction of the Bapu Mall on Quila Road was completed in 2016. The shops, meant for those in need, have not been allotted yet. There were also allegations that the board’s chairperson (Fatima) put up hoardings in February this year, criticising the administration after it disconnected the water supply to Jauhar University over non-payment of bills. For this, the board’s funds were used, which goes against the conduct of the board chairperson. We have received several complaints against her from local residents and found these two (related to hoardings and allotment of shops) to be true,” said Singh.

A show-cause notice was issued to Fatima for alleged indiscipline. She has been given seven days to reply to it.

She had won the election to the post of municipal board chairperson in 2017 as a Samajwadi Party nominee, said party district chief Akhilesh Kumar.

“Why is action being taken against her now? It is all part of a plan to take revenge from us for winning the Member of Parliament seat here,” said Kumar.

Fatima’s husband, Azhar Khan, had held the post of municipal board chairman from 2012 to 2017 and is considered close to Azam.