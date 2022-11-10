scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Rampur court rejects Azam Khan’s plea challenging conviction in hate speech case

The verdict will pave the way for holding of bypoll in the Rampur Sadar seat which fell vacant following the disqualification of Khan.

On October 27, the MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted Khan in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail. (File)

A Rampur sessions court on Thursday rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The court, after hearing both sides, turned down Khan’s appeal.

The verdict will pave the way for holding of bypoll in the Rampur Sadar seat which fell vacant following the disqualification of Khan.

The court heard Khan’s appeal on the direction of the Supreme Court which had also asked the Election Commission not to issue the bypoll notification for the Rampur Sadar assembly seat till November 10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

The Supreme Court said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan’s plea.

On October 27, the MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted Khan in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rampur court to hear and dispose of Khan’s application on Thursday itself.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:43:35 pm
Next Story

Vikram Patel writes: What the Vande Bharat train says about the lopsided priorities of Indian modernity

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement