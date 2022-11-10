scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Election Commission announces Rampur bypoll on December 5

The poll body announced the Rampur bypoll date after a sessions court rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case.

The Election Commission Thursday announced that the Rampur bypoll will be held on December 5.

The announcement came hours after a sessions court rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The commission is likely to issue a notice on Friday regarding the same.

The Supreme Court had earlier said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan’s plea.

On October 27, the MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted Khan in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:19:30 pm
