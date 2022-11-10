Election Commission announces Rampur bypoll on December 5

The Election Commission Thursday announced that the Rampur bypoll will be held on December 5.

The announcement came hours after a sessions court rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The commission is likely to issue a notice on Friday regarding the same.

After Azam Khan failed to get a stay on his conviction today, Election Commission announces the Rampur by-poll will go through on December 5. The notification will be issued tomorrow. @IndianExpress — Damini Nath (@DaminiNath) November 10, 2022

The Supreme Court had earlier said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan’s plea.

On October 27, the MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted Khan in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail.