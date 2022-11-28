‘Don’t betray me’: Azam Khan’s emotional appeal ahead of Rampur bypoll

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made an emotional appeal to the voters of Rampur on Sunday while addressing a rally there.

Requesting the people to not betray him as as he doesn’t have much time left, the senior leader said: “We are forced to wait for injustice every moment. Ours is a population of unfortunates. The least fortunate people — my people — live here. That is why they remain oppressed.”

While addressing the media in Rampur on Saturday, Azam Khan alleged that the BJP was using police and district administration officials to threaten SP workers campaigning for the Rampur Sadar Assembly byelection.

“Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary and Chandrashekhar Azad are going to come here to campaign for the bypoll. But they need not to, as elections are not going to take place in the district,” he said, news agency PTI reported.

“When Akhilesh Yadav comes here, I will ask him to request the Election Commission to declare the BJP candidate as the winner,” he added and also alleged that the SP workers were being “threatened” and “atrocities” were being meted out to them at the hands of police and district administration.

“Police broke doors of 50 houses and picked up innocent people from road. They did not even spare my wife, who is a former MP, and used unparliamentary language for her,” Khan said. He alleged that his wife — Tazeen Fatma — has also been warned not to come out of the house.

“Asking for votes for my party candidate is my right,” Khan said, adding that he has video footage of “police atrocities”, which he will not share with the media as then the court will not consider it as evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)