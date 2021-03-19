Rampant use of smartphones may be behind rising cases of crimes against women: Rajasthan DGP

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Friday, while addressing reporters on rising cases of rapes across the state, blamed the rampant use of smartphones by youngsters owing to the Covid-induced lockdown for crimes against women.

Treating the recent Jhunjhunu case as an example, the DGP said, “Following investigation, it was found that the accused used to watch porn and take drugs. As online classes have been a common thing since the pandemic hit the country, children now use smartphones all the time and it may be that after classes, they indulge in such things.” He added, “Police have always been taking immediate action. However, I feel parents should keep a strict watch on their children so that kids do not misuse digital platforms in the name of studies.”

Incidents of crime against women are rising.Police is taking action…In Jhunjhunu case,it emerged that accused use to see porn&consume drugs.Due to online classes due to COVID,children now use smartphones,it may be that after classes they indulge in such things: Rajasthan DGP pic.twitter.com/z5elxm28Nr — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

The DGP’s statements come barely two days after a special POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday awarded death penalty to a man for raping a 5-year-old girl.

According to the police, the 21-year-old man abducted the girl who was playing in an agriculture field near her house on the evening of February 19. Other children informed the girl’s parents about it following which police were alerted.

The girl was found in an injured state at an isolated place. The accused was identified and arrested five hours later.

Hailing the judgment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that the police had filed the chargesheet within nine days and the court delivered judgment within 26 days of the incident. “This is an example of the efficiency of the police, judiciary and the government’s commitment to bring justice to the victim,” he had tweeted.