Ramnikbhai, brother of Dhirubhai Ambani, dies in Ahmedabad at 95

Ramnikbhai Ambani, elder brother of Reliance Industries founder, late Dhirubhai Ambani, passed away in Ahmedabad Monday afternoon. He was 95.

The Ambani family announced his death on Monday, stating that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep”. Ramnikbhai’s daughter Ila is married to Gujarat cabinet minister for energy, Saurabh Patel.

Ramnikbhai was on the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries till the age of 90 and retired in 2014, following which Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, became the first woman to join the company’s board of directors.

Ramnikbhai, a founding member of Reliance Industries, “was a man with an unrelenting quest for knowledge”, a statement from the family read.

Born in Junagadh in 1924 to Hirachand and Jamunaben Ambani, he was the eldest of three brothers — other two being Dhirubhai Ambani and Natubhai Ambani — and had two sisters — Trilochanaben and Jasumatiben.

“He lived life with the philosophy that humility is the foundation of all virtues and that life should always be lived with an unrelenting fire for knowledge. He was instrumental in setting up the Vimal (named after his son, Vimal) textile plant in Naroda, and served on the board of Reliance Industries until he was 90 years old. He was fortunate to witness the story of India through his life and be a small part of the history that exists today. During his professional life, he contributed significantly to the development of Gujarat, having served on the Board of Directors of GIDC and GIIC. He was deeply committed to the upbringing and education of less fortunate children, and served as the Chairman of Sishu Mangal Trust, Junagadh. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement read.

Ramnikbhai Ambani’s wife Padmaben passed away in 2001. He is survived by his children Nita, Meena, Ila and Vimal Ambani, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

