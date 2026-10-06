Plaque in tribute to Indian Express group founder Ramnath Goenka unveiled at Nariman Point in Mumbai

Bombay HC judge Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, during the plaque inauguration at Nariman Point on Monday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A marble plaque built in tribute to the founder of The Indian Express Group of newspapers, Ramnath Goenka, was inaugurated on Monday by Bombay High Court judge Somasekhar Sundaresan at Mumbai’s Nariman Point, where the newspaper’s office is located.

The plaque commemorates the memory of Ramnath Goenka who launched The Indian Express in 1932 and ensured it became a fearless, credible and fiercely independent newspaper. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, was present at the event organised on the founder’s 35th death anniversary.

Built in Makrana marble, the plaque is installed on Ramnath Goenka Marg, a street that links Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to the Vinay K Shah Road in Nariman Point. The road was named after The Indian Express founder after former Mumbai mayor and senior Congress leader from Mulund, Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh, on September 13, 1993, cleared a request submitted by former corporator Vijaya Kanti Dhulla.