Plaque in tribute to Indian Express group founder Ramnath Goenka unveiled at Nariman Point in Mumbai

A marble plaque built in tribute to the founder of The Indian Express Group of newspapers, Ramnath Goenka, was inaugurated on Monday by Bombay High Court judge Somasekhar Sundaresan at Mumbai’s Nariman Point, where the newspaper’s office is located.
The plaque commemorates the memory of Ramnath Goenka who launched The Indian Express in 1932 and ensured it became a fearless, credible and fiercely independent newspaper. Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, was present at the event organised on the founder’s 35th death anniversary.
Built in Makrana marble, the plaque is installed on Ramnath Goenka Marg, a street that links Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to the Vinay K Shah Road in Nariman Point. The road was named after The Indian Express founder after former Mumbai mayor and senior Congress leader from Mulund, Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh, on September 13, 1993, cleared a request submitted by former corporator Vijaya Kanti Dhulla.
Two years after the BMC’s decision, the road was officially named as Freedom Fighter Ramnath Goenka Marg on November 25, 1995. It was inaugurated by then Vice-President K R Narayanan, with then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and municipal commissioner JD Jadhav.
The name of the lane has now been engraved upon the new plaque along with Goenka’s portrait and his words that define the newspaper’s motto of “Journalism of Courage”.
Remembering our founder Ramnath Goenka
On his 35th death anniversary, a plaque was unveiled on the corner of Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai in the presence of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of the Bombay High Court and Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.
Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 5, 2026
The plaque of 8.5 feet width and 12.5 feet height, was constructed over four months. “While the plaque was constructed in four months, the intricate engravings were executed over a period of 25 days. The plaque rests on a platform, which takes the total height of the structure to 14 feet,” said urban planner Hardik Sankhe, who worked on its design. The project work was executed by the contractor, Aditya Interiors.
The final nod for constructing the commemorative plaque was granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s A ward office in July 2025, following which permissions from traffic police, BEST and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee were obtained.