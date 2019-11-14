Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at RNG Lecture: ‘Simla agreement resulted in revanchist Pakistan, continuing problems in J&K’

Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture LIVE updates: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is speaking at the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on the topic “Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World”.

“We share with the international community the objective that a multi-polar world should have a multi-polar Asia at its core,” Jaishankar said, adding that India needs to follow an approach of working with multiple partners on different agendas. “But Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is today as relevant in foreign policy.”

Five months into his new role, the diplomat-turned-politician has been entrusted with the task of translating the government’s foreign policy objectives into concrete outcome at a time when India is negotiating its way through a dynamic geopolitical landscape.

The first three RNG Memorial Lectures were delivered by then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, then President Pranab Mukherjee, and outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.