Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at RNG Lecture: ‘Simla agreement resulted in revanchist Pakistan, continuing problems in J&K’

Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture LIVE updates: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is speaking on the topic “Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World” at the RNG Memorial Lecture today.
Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture LIVE updates: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is speaking at the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on the topic “Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World”.
“We share with the international community the objective that a multi-polar world should have a multi-polar Asia at its core,” Jaishankar said, adding that India needs to follow an approach of working with multiple partners on different agendas. “But Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is today as relevant in foreign policy.”
Five months into his new role, the diplomat-turned-politician has been entrusted with the task of translating the government’s foreign policy objectives into concrete outcome at a time when India is negotiating its way through a dynamic geopolitical landscape.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is speaking at the fourth RNG lecture at New Delhi. Follow LIVE updates in Tamil, Bangla
No agreement better than bad agreement: Jaishankar on RCEP
Jaishankar on India withdrawing from the RCEP agreement: "On the one hand, we should not go back to the old dogmas of economic autarky and import substitution. But at the same time, embracing the new dogma of globalization without a cost-benefit analysis is equally dangerous...No agreement at this time was better than a bad agreement. It is also important to recognize what the RCEP decision is not. It is not about stepping back from the Act East policy."
Simla agreement resulted in revanchist Pakistan, continuing problems in J&K: Jaishankar
"There was also little awareness in the 1950s that we were dealing with a battle-hardened neighbor to the North. Or of the strategic significance of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. This approach to world affairs continued even thereafter. Thus, in 1972 at Shimla, India chose to bet on an optimistic outlook on Pakistan. At the end of the day, it resulted in both a revanchist Pakistan and a continuing problem in Jammu & Kashmir."
In seven decades of foreign policy, many borders remain unsettled: Jaishankar
"Seven decades of foreign policy offer a lot of lessons. A dispassionate assessment of our performance would note that while we ourselves have done well in many respects, some competitors have done much better....Defence preparedness was improved and one of the key accomplishments of diplomacy was to enable access to multiple sources of equipment and technology. However, the fact remains that even after seven decades of independence, many of our borders remain unsettled. In the economic sphere, we may look good when benchmarked against our own past. It seems a little different when compared to China or South East Asia."
Sabka sath, Sabka vishwas today as relevant in foreign policy: Jaishankar
Jaishankar speaks at the 4th RNG lecture: "India’s diplomatic agenda has broadened considerably, as indeed have its partners in those endeavours. We share with the international community the objective that a multi-polar world should have a multi-polar Asia at its core. India needs to follow an approach of working with multiple partners on different agendas. Obviously, they would each have their importance and priority. But Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is today as relevant in foreign policy."
Look East policy summarized the changed Indian approach to world affairs: Jaishankar
"The dissolution of the USSR and the emergence of a “unipolar” world characterized the fourth phase. It encouraged a radical rethink in India on a broad range of issues. And it shifted focus to safeguarding strategic autonomy. The Look East policy summarized the changed Indian approach to world affairs, which also saw adjustments in its position on Israel. This is a period where India reached out to engage the US more intensively, yet did so while protecting its equities in critical areas."
1971 to 1991 one of greater Indian regional assertion: Jaishankar
"The third phase, from 1971 to 1991, was one of greater Indian regional assertion. It started with the decisive dismantlement of an India-Pakistan equivalence through creation of Bangladesh, but ended with the IPKF misadventure in Sri Lanka....It was a particularly complex phase as the US-China-Pakistan axis which came into being at this time seriously threatened India’s prospects The collapse of USSR, its close ally, and the not unconnected economic crisis in 1991 compelled us to look again at the first principles of both domestic and foreign policy."
1962-71 a decade of realism and recovery: Jaishankar
"The second phase from 1962-71 is a decade of realism and recovery. India made more pragmatic choices on security and political challenges despite a paucity of resources. It looked beyond non-alignment in the interest of national security, concluding a now largely forgotten defence agreement with the U.S. in 1964. External pressures on Kashmir mounted in this period of vulnerability."
Indian foreign policy since Independence: Jaishankar explains the 6 phases
Dividing the Indian foreign policy since Independence into six phases, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said each division is a response to a different global strategic environment, starting from 1946-62 that could be characterized as an "era of optimistic non-alignment".
"Its setting was very much of a bipolar world, with camps led by the United States and the USSR. India’s objectives were to resist the constraining of choices and dilution of its sovereignty as it rebuilt its economy and consolidated its integrity. Its parallel goal, as the first of the decolonized nations, was to lead Asia and Africa in a quest for a more equitable world order."
Lack of response to 26/11 different from Uri and Balakot: Jaishankar
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at 4th RNG lecture: "India’s record includes dark moments like the 1962 defeat against China. Or tense ones like the 1965 war with Pakistan. There are enough dichotomies in our past to generate a spirited debate on successes and failures...Two decades of nuclear indecision ended dramatically with the tests of 1998. The lack of response to 26/11 is so different from the Uri and Balakot operations. Whether it is events or trends, they all bear scrutiny for the lessons they hold."
Dogmas of Delhi real obstacle to rise of India: Jaishankar
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at 4th RNG lecture: "It is only by recognizing change that we are in a position to exploit opportunities. The purposeful pursuit of national interest in shifting global dynamics may not be easy; but it must be done. And the real obstacle to the rise of India is not anymore the barriers of the world, but the dogmas of Delhi."
Falling back on past unlikely to help with future: S Jaishankar
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at 4th RNG lecture: "We are at a moment in world politics when many of our long-held assumptions no longer hold true. If the world is different, we need to think, talk and engage accordingly. Falling back on the past is unlikely to help with the future."
The stage is set for the fourth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will speak on the topic "Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World".
The appointment of Jaishankar in June was the first instance of a Foreign Secretary, who had retired in 2018 after three decades of foreign service, being given the Foreign Minister’s job. Since then, he has emerged as the most articulate voice of India’s foreign policy agenda — and someone who has been able to explain the country’s domestic complexities to an international audience.
Jaishankar is a graduate of St. Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi. He has an MA in Political Science and an M. Phil and Ph.D in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University. A 1977-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he served in Embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President’s Secretariat.
He was Foreign Secretary from 2015-18, Ambassador to the US from 2013-15, Ambassador to China from 2009-2013, High Commissioner to Singapore from 2007-2009 and Ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2000-2004.
After retirement, he joined the corporate sector and was President - Global Corporate Affairs, at Tata Sons Private Limited, from May 2018. Jaishankar, 64, received the Padma Shri early this year.
The stage is set for the fourth Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will speak on the topic “Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World”.
