RNG awards: Here’s the full list of winners

President Ram Nath Kovind, Viveck Goenka, chairman of the Indian Express Group and others with the winners of RNG awards. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) President Ram Nath Kovind, Viveck Goenka, chairman of the Indian Express Group and others with the winners of RNG awards. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

From stories told from jungles deep inside Bastar that often get lost in the State vs Maoists binary to those that tracked rising instances of sexual assault on minors; from some of the biggest newsbreaks of the year to investigations that highlighted gaps between claims and numbers — these are some of the works from 2018 that were rewarded at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards held in New Delhi on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the event, said the award honours those journalists from print, broadcast and digital media who have maintained the highest standards of their profession.

RNG Awards: Full text of President Ram Nath Kovind’s address

President Kovind also said the winners, despite immense challenges, produced work that sustains public trust in the media and impacts the lives of people.

Here’s the full list of winners of the RNG awards this year

Reporting from Conflict Zones

Dipankar Ghose, Indian Express (Print/Digital)

Dheeraj Kumar, Doordarshan (Broadcast)

Late Achyuta Nanda Sahu, Doordarshan (Broadcast)

Mormukut Sharma, Doordarshan (Broadcast)

Hindi reporting

Diti Bajpai, Gaon Connection (Print/Digital)

Shadab Ahmad Moizee, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)

Regional Languages

Anwesha Banarjee, EI Samay (Print/Digital)

Saneesh TK, Manorama News (Broadcast)

Environment, Science & Technology reporting

Mridula Chari & Vinita Govindrajan, Scroll.in (Print/Digital)

Sarvapriya Sangwan, BBC News Hindi (Broadcast)

Uncovering India Invisible

Hina Rohtaki, The Indian Express (Print/Digital)

Asmita Nandy, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)

Meghnad Bose, The Quint.com (Broadcast)

Business & Economic Journalism

Nidhi Verma, Thomson Reuters (Print/Digital)

Politics & Government

Sushant Kumar Singh, The Indian Express (Print/Digital)

Moumita Sen, India Today TV (Broadcast)

Shikha, India Today TV (Broadcast)

Investigative Reporting

Teena Thacker, Mint (Print/Digital)

Poonam Agarwal, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)

Civic journalism

Aniruddha Ghosal, News18.com (Print/Digital)

Photojournalism

C Suresh Kumar, The Times of India (Print/Digital)

Books (Non-Fiction)

Gyan Prakash (Print)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App