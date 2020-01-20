RNG awards: Here’s the full list of winners

From stories told from jungles deep inside Bastar that often get lost in the State vs Maoists binary to those that tracked rising instances of sexual assault on minors; from some of the biggest newsbreaks of the year to investigations that highlighted gaps between claims and numbers — these are some of the works from 2018 that were rewarded at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards held in New Delhi on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the event, said the award honours those journalists from print, broadcast and digital media who have maintained the highest standards of their profession.
RNG Awards: Full text of President Ram Nath Kovind’s address
President Kovind also said the winners, despite immense challenges, produced work that sustains public trust in the media and impacts the lives of people.
Here’s the full list of winners of the RNG awards this year
Reporting from Conflict Zones
Dipankar Ghose, Indian Express (Print/Digital)
Dheeraj Kumar, Doordarshan (Broadcast)
Late Achyuta Nanda Sahu, Doordarshan (Broadcast)
Mormukut Sharma, Doordarshan (Broadcast)
Hindi reporting
Diti Bajpai, Gaon Connection (Print/Digital)
Shadab Ahmad Moizee, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)
Regional Languages
Anwesha Banarjee, EI Samay (Print/Digital)
Saneesh TK, Manorama News (Broadcast)
Environment, Science & Technology reporting
Mridula Chari & Vinita Govindrajan, Scroll.in (Print/Digital)
Sarvapriya Sangwan, BBC News Hindi (Broadcast)
Uncovering India Invisible
Hina Rohtaki, The Indian Express (Print/Digital)
Asmita Nandy, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)
Meghnad Bose, The Quint.com (Broadcast)
Business & Economic Journalism
Nidhi Verma, Thomson Reuters (Print/Digital)
Politics & Government
Sushant Kumar Singh, The Indian Express (Print/Digital)
Moumita Sen, India Today TV (Broadcast)
Shikha, India Today TV (Broadcast)
Investigative Reporting
Teena Thacker, Mint (Print/Digital)
Poonam Agarwal, TheQuint.com (Broadcast)
Civic journalism
Aniruddha Ghosal, News18.com (Print/Digital)
Photojournalism
C Suresh Kumar, The Times of India (Print/Digital)
Books (Non-Fiction)
Gyan Prakash (Print)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App