Monday, January 20, 2020
Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: President Kovind to present awards soon

Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: The Ramnath Goenka Awards honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media, who have shown extraordinary strength of character and integrity while reporting news accurately under dangerous or difficult circumstances

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2020 6:04:21 pm

Ramnath Goenka Journalism Awards LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief guest at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards that is being held in New Delhi on Monday. From stories told from jungles deep inside Bastar that often get lost in the State vs Maoists binary to those that tracked rising instances of sexual assault on minors; from some of the biggest newsbreaks of the year to investigations that highlighted gaps between claims and numbers — these are some of the works from 2018 that are being rewarded.

The Awards, instituted in 2006, honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media, who have shown extraordinary strength of character and integrity while reporting news accurately under dangerous or difficult circumstances.

This time, the Awards, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh in each category, have categories covering critical areas in print, digital and electronic media, including business and economics, political reportage, civic journalism, environment, science and technology, journalism in conflict areas, and regional-language reporting.

Live Blog

President Ram Nath Kovind chief guest at Ramnath Goenka (RNG) Excellence in Journalism Awards that is being held New Delhi. Follow LIVE Updates. READ IN BENGALI, MALAYALAM, TAMIL

Highlights

    17:59 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards was instituted in 2006

    Here is a quick background to the history of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards. The Awards, instituted in 2006, honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media, who have shown extraordinary strength of character and integrity while reporting news accurately under dangerous or difficult circumstances. Blending rigorous research and deep insights, the stories take you to places often left out of the headlines, and point to issues that must be heeded.

    17:48 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    President Ram Nath Kovind is chief guest at Ramnath Goenka Awards today

    Welcome to our live blog. The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards event will begin at 6 pm. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the awards. Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the Awards have become the most important event in the media calendar.

    Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the Awards have become the most important event in the media calendar.

    In times of churn where even the news space is polarised, and where it’s difficult to tell fact from fake, the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards celebrate journalism that is defined by fairness and accuracy and is not afraid to speak the truth.

    The winners were chosen by an eminent jury that included Tom Goldstein, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, O P Jindal Global University; S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner; Pamela Philipose, journalist and Senior Fellow at the Indian Council of Social Science Research; and, former Supreme Court judge, Justice B N Srikrishna.

