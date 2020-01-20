Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: President Kovind to present awards soon

Ramnath Goenka Journalism Awards LIVE Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief guest at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards that is being held in New Delhi on Monday. From stories told from jungles deep inside Bastar that often get lost in the State vs Maoists binary to those that tracked rising instances of sexual assault on minors; from some of the biggest newsbreaks of the year to investigations that highlighted gaps between claims and numbers — these are some of the works from 2018 that are being rewarded.

The Awards, instituted in 2006, honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media, who have shown extraordinary strength of character and integrity while reporting news accurately under dangerous or difficult circumstances.

This time, the Awards, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh in each category, have categories covering critical areas in print, digital and electronic media, including business and economics, political reportage, civic journalism, environment, science and technology, journalism in conflict areas, and regional-language reporting.