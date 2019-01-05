Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday presented awards to 29 winners in 18 categories — across print, broadcast and purely-digital — for outstanding work done in 2017. The Express Group instituted the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2005 as part of the centenary year celebrations of its founder, Ramnath Goenka. The awards aim to celebrate excellence in journalism, recognise courage and commitment and showcase the outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country.

The most prestigious annual event in the Indian media calendar is a recognition of the highest standards of journalism. Over the years, the winners have produced work — often in the face of political and economic pressures — that generates and sustains public trust in the media and impacts the lives of people.

Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards: Full list of winners

Print 2017

REPORTING FROM J&K AND THE NORTHEAST

* Namrata Biji Ahuja, The Week: For her dispatch from inside Camp Hebron where NSCN (I-M) runs a parallel government

* Rikynti Marwein, Highland Post: For first reporting on the molestation charges against the Meghalaya Governor linked to jobs in the Raj Bhavan

HINDI

* Amit Kumar Singh, Thewire.in: For his story on the lives of policemen in Kashmir: the challenges and hopes, the threats and fears

REGIONAL LANGUAGES

* Sandeep Ashok Acharya

* Nishant Dattaram Sarwankar, Loksatta:

For their expose on the irregularities and corruption that has plagued the Slum Rehabilitation Authority in Mumbai

ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING

* Sandhya Ravishankar, Thewire.in: For her investigative reports on illegal beach sand mining in Tamil Nadu

UNCOVERING INDIA INVISIBLE

* Parth Meena Nikhil, Ruralindiaonline.org: For reports on how agrarian distress impacts everyday life in rural India

BUSINESS & ECONOMIC JOURNALISM

* Team Reuters, Thomson Reuters: For a series of reports on a secret operation inside a tobacco giant’s campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty

POLITICAL REPORTING

* Sushant Kumar Singh, The Indian Express: For his inside reports on strategic affairs, including the Doklam crisis and a secret meeting between India and Pakistan

SPORTS JOURNALISM

* Nitin Sharma, The Indian Express

* Daksh Panwar, The Indian Express

For tracking the dreams of women cricketers in Punjab’s Moga

ON THE SPOT REPORTING

* Mridula Chari, Scroll.in: For exposing how a sedition case against 15 men accused of celebrating a Pakistan win in cricket fell apart

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

* Vijay Kumar S, The Hindu: For his reports on how taxmen alerted officials about payoffs in the Tamil Nadu gutka scam – but were ignored

FEATURE WRITING

* Dipankar Ghose, The Indian Express: For his ground report on how victims of rape deep inside Bastar are struggling to make themselves heard

FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT COVERING INDIA

* Annie Gowen, The Washington Post: For her report on the life of a teenaged pellet victim, a cricketer, in Kashmir

COMMENTARY AND INTERPRETATIVE WRITING

* Gulab Kothari, Rajasthan Patrika: For his powerful editorials against attempts in Rajasthan to silence the media, and clip the powers of judiciary and police

CIVIC JOURNALISM

* Shalini Nair, The Indian Express: For exposing glaring gaps in the urban development mission

PHOTO JOURNALISM

* Tashi Tobgyal, The Indian Express: For his powerful images documenting the life and death of those who keep our cities clean – manual scavengers and sewage workers

BOOKS (NON-FICTION)

* Milan Vaishnav: For his study of the symbiotic relationship between crime and Indian politics, When Crime Pays: Money and muscle in Indian politics

Broadcast 2017

REPORTING FROM J&K AND THE NORTHEAST

* Zaffar Iqbal, NDTV India: For reporting on radicalisation and stone-pelters in South Kashmir

HINDI

* Abhisar Sharma, ABP News: For driving home the horror of Encephalitis in East UP

REGIONAL LANGUAGES

* M Gunasekaran, News 18 Tamil Nadu: For his reports on fisherfolk during Cyclone Ockhi

ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING

* Sushil Chandra Bahuguna, NDTV India: For painstakingly documenting the lives submerged in Pancheshwar ki Padtal

UNCOVERING INDIA INVISIBLE

* Pratima Mishra, ABP News: For reporting on caste discrimination against Dalits in Gujarat

BUSINESS & ECONOMIC JOURNALISM

* Sushil Kumar Mohapatra, NDTV India: For documenting the impact of GST on ragpickers

POLITICAL REPORTING

* Brajesh Rajput, ABP News: For reporting on the use of sub-standard material in a government housing scheme in Madhya Pradesh

SPORTS JOURNALISM

* Moumita Sen, India Today TV: For exploring the question of violence in the Valley through the lens of football

ON THE SPOT REPORTING

* Jagwinder Patial, ABP News: For his fearless reporting on the violence following the arrest of the Dera Sacha Sauda head

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

* Anand Kumar Patel, India Today TV: For reporting on the problem of over-priced drugs

Internal Awards 2017

SANJIV SINHA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN REPORTING

* Aanchal Magazine, The Indian Express

PRIYA CHANDRASHEKHAR MEMORIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN EDITING

* Ram Sarangan, The Indian Express