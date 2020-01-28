Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
A Night of Excellence

By: Express News Service | Published: January 28, 2020 12:05:39 am
Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news President Ram Nath Kovind gives his address at the 14th Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards last week.

The importance of values like honesty and fairness were underlined by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, as he presented the 14th Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards on January 20 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. “The quest for truth is, of course, difficult and easier said than done. But it must be pursued. A democracy like ours deeply relies on the uncovering of facts and a willingness to debate them. Democracy is meaningful only when the citizen is well informed. In that sense, excellence in journalism grants full meaning to democracy,” said Kovind in his address.

Twenty three journalists, who excelled in their respective fields, were awarded at the ceremony. The evening saw eminent people from all walks of life in the audience, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Sunil Arora, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, CPI leader D Raja, jurist Fali Nariman, former ABVP national organising secretary Sunil Ambekar, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau.

Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, former CECs SY Quraishi and Nasim Zaidi, former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and former home secretary GK Pillai. Also present were Prasad Krishnan, Vice President-Corporate Affairs, TVS; Saptarshi Roy, Director (HR) NTPC; Amar Nath Verma, Executive Director (HR), NTPC; KM Prashanth, Additional General Manager (Corporate Communication), NTPC; Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Gateway Rail; Ravindran Ramchandran, President- Business Development & International Business, Ward Wizard Solutions India Pvt Ltd; Sojan Avirachan, Chairman, Indian Credit Co-operative Society Ltd; Shrikant Kukrety, Senior Manager, Signature Global; Ankush Arora, Assistant Manager, Signature Global; AV Girija Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Oriental Insurance; R Balasubramanian, CVO, Oriental Insurance; Arti Mathur, General Manager, Oriental Insurance; Saroj Mohanty, Assistant Vice President, Sonalika Tractors; Munish Kumar, CMO, Sonalika Tractors.

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, presents a portrait by Suvajit Dey, Illustrator, The Indian Express to President Ram Nath Kovind, in the presence of Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Express Group

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news (From left) Hans Christian Winkler, spokesperson and Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Germany; Avigail Spira, spokesperson, Embassy of Israel; Aly-Khan Rajani, Counsellor and Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs, High Commission of Canada

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and jury member, RNG Awards

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Nasim Zaidi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news KC Tyagi, National Secretary General, JD(U)

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Sunil Ambekar, former ABVP national organising secretary

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Suanshu Khurana, Assistant Editor, The Indian Express, sings the national anthem

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Prasar

 

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Senior journalist and Magsaysay award winner Ravish Kumar

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Saptarshi Roy, Director (HR), NTPC

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Rajesh Chaturvedi, Chairman, Adfactors PR

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Rajeev Shukla, Senior Congress leader

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Gateway Rail

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Prasoon Joshi, lyricist and Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification with senior journalist Madhu Trehan

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Prasad Krishnan, Vice President – Corporate Affairs, TVS

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news GK Pillai, Former Home Secretary

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Eminent jurist Fali Nariman (left) with D Raja, General Secretary, CPI

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Dilip Cherian, Founder and Consulting Partner, Perfect Relations

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news AV Girija Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Oriental Insurance

 

Ramnath Goenka awards, Journalism Awards, Ram Nath Kovind, president of india, indian express awards, indian express news Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind

