Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards: Full list of winners

Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the awardees are honoured at a physical event every year but amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the 2019 award winners were celebrated in print and online.

Over the last few days, we have introduced you to standout works from journalists across the country who have been recognised by the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards for their work done in 2019. They were tenacious in chasing leads, sifted fact from opinion and myth-making, investigated all angles and held up the truth, simple and pointed. Here is the complete list of winners: