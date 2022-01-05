Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards: Full list of winners

January 5, 2022 8:25:08 am
Over the last few days, we have introduced you to standout works from journalists across the country who have been recognised by the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards for their work done in 2019. They were tenacious in chasing leads, sifted fact from opinion and myth-making, investigated all angles and held up the truth, simple and pointed. Here is the complete list of winners:
Hindi (Print): Anand Choudhary, Dainik Bhaskar
Hindi (Broadcast): Sushil Kumar Mohapatra, NDTV India
Regional Languages (Print): Aniket Vasant Sathe, Loksatta
Regional Languages (Broadcast): Sunil Baby, Media One TV
Environment, Science And Technology Reporting (Print): Team Pari (People’s Archive Of Rural India), comprising Shalini Singh, Sanket Jain, Ritayan Mukherjee, Vishaka George, Kavitha Muralidharan, Medha Kale, Parth M N, Urvashi Sarkar, Namita Waikar, Chitrangada Choudhury, Aniket Aga, Jaideep Hardikar, M Palani Kumar and Subuhi Jiwani and P Sainath.
Environment, Science And Technology Reporting (Broadcast): Team Scroll, comprising Nooshin Mowla, Sujit Lad, Omkar Phatak, Swati Ali, Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh and Sannuta Raghu.
Uncovering India Invisible (Print): Shiv Sahay Singh, The Hindu
Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast): Tridip K Mandal,The Quint
Business And Economic Journalism (Print): Sumant Banerji, Business Today
Business And Economic Journalism (Broadcast): Ayushi Jindal, India Today TV
Reporting On Politics And Government (Digital): Dheeraj Mishra, The Wire
Reporting On Politics And Government (Broadcast): Seemi Pasha, Thewire.in
Sports journalism (Print): Nihal Koshie, The Indian Express
Sports journalism (Broadcast): Team NewsX, which included Aishvarya Jain, Siddharth Reg, Riyanka Choudhary and Prerna Sandilya
Investigative Reporting (Print): Kaunain Sheriff M, The Indian Express
Investigative Reporting (Broadcast): S Mahesh Kumar, Manorama News
Reporting On Arts, Culture And Entertainment: Uday Bhatia, Mint
Prakash Kardaley Memorial Award for Civic Journalism: Chaitanya Marpakwar, Mumbai Mirror
Photo journalism: Zishaan A Latif, The Caravan
Books (Non-Fiction): Arun Mohan Sukumar
