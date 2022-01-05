scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards: Full list of winners

The photo stories of our winners appeared in our print and digital editions between December 24, 2021 and January 4, 2022. You can read their stories and watch their video bytes on our website, rngfoundation.com/awards.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 8:25:08 am
Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the awardees are honoured at a physical event every year but amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, the 2019 award winners were celebrated in print and online.

Over the last few days, we have introduced you to standout works from journalists across the country who have been recognised by the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards for their work done in 2019. They were tenacious in chasing leads, sifted fact from opinion and myth-making, investigated all angles and held up the truth, simple and pointed. Here is the complete list of winners:

Hindi (Print): Anand Choudhary, Dainik Bhaskar

Hindi (Broadcast): Sushil Kumar Mohapatra, NDTV India

Regional Languages (Print): Aniket Vasant Sathe, Loksatta

Regional Languages (Broadcast): Sunil Baby, Media One TV

Environment, Science And Technology Reporting (Print): Team Pari (People’s Archive Of Rural India), comprising Shalini Singh, Sanket Jain, Ritayan Mukherjee, Vishaka George, Kavitha Muralidharan, Medha Kale, Parth M N, Urvashi Sarkar, Namita Waikar, Chitrangada Choudhury, Aniket Aga, Jaideep Hardikar, M Palani Kumar and Subuhi Jiwani and P Sainath.

Environment, Science And Technology Reporting (Broadcast): Team Scroll, comprising Nooshin Mowla, Sujit Lad, Omkar Phatak, Swati Ali, Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh and Sannuta Raghu.

Uncovering India Invisible (Print): Shiv Sahay Singh, The Hindu

Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast): Tridip K Mandal,The Quint

Business And Economic Journalism (Print): Sumant Banerji, Business Today

Business And Economic Journalism (Broadcast): Ayushi Jindal, India Today TV

Reporting On Politics And Government (Digital): Dheeraj Mishra, The Wire

Reporting On Politics And Government (Broadcast): Seemi Pasha, Thewire.in

Sports journalism (Print): Nihal Koshie, The Indian Express

Sports journalism (Broadcast): Team NewsX, which included Aishvarya Jain, Siddharth Reg, Riyanka Choudhary and Prerna Sandilya

Investigative Reporting (Print): Kaunain Sheriff M, The Indian Express

Investigative Reporting (Broadcast): S Mahesh Kumar, Manorama News

Reporting On Arts, Culture And Entertainment: Uday Bhatia, Mint

Prakash Kardaley Memorial Award for Civic Journalism: Chaitanya Marpakwar, Mumbai Mirror

Photo journalism: Zishaan A Latif, The Caravan

Books (Non-Fiction): Arun Mohan Sukumar

