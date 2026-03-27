‘Newspapers should come out of colonial mindset’: V-P Radhakrishnan echoes PM Modi at 20th edition of Ramnath Goenka Awards

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Friday said that the nation “should consciously shed the colonial hangover,” during his keynote address at the 20th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Awards in New Delhi.

Radhakrishnan said that we should not be guided by Western-colonial standards of morality, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call last year: “Our mindset is still influenced mostly by the colonial rule or western thinking. Especially, the newspapers should come out of it. We should have our own original thinking. We should know what is right and what is wrong for entire humanity.”

Answering a key thematic question raised during the event — “what is true journalism?” — the Vice President said that it involves publishing the truth in an age when two diametrically opposite statements often appear side by side claiming to represent the truth, as he outlining the challenges of journalism in the digital age.