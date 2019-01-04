Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to felicitate outstanding achievers in journalism

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, the most prestigious annual event in the Indian media calendar, will be given out today in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the event and will hand over the awards to 29 winners in 18 categories — across print, broadcast and purely-digital — for outstanding work done in 2017.

The 13th edition of the award ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion on the subject ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’. The panel will have four women editors and newsroom leaders: Dhanya Rajendran, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The News Minute; Meenal Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror; Ritu Kapur, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Quint; and Rupa Jha, head of Indian Languages, BBC World Service. The discussion will be moderated by The Indian Express’s Deputy Editor Seema Chishti.

The Express Group instituted the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2005 as part of the centenary year celebrations of its founder, Ramnath Goenka. The awards aim to celebrate excellence in journalism, recognise courage and commitment and showcase the outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country.