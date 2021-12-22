Ramnath Goenka Awards 2019: stories that broke many a silence

The year 2019 saw some of the starkest exposes in the news media, stories that exposed systemic oversight and political bias, those that unmasked a real India beyond the headlines — on child trafficking, on the plight of those in detention camps after being left out of the National Register for Citizens, on the lived reality of ghettoisation and otherisation, and the disproportionate impact of climate change on the underprivileged.

These are among the standout works from journalists across the country that have been recognised by the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, 2019. Instituted in 2006, it is the most prestigious annual event in the Indian media calendar that rewards print/digital and broadcast journalists who maintain the highest standards of professional integrity.

Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the awardees are honoured at a physical event every year but the uncertainty of the pandemic has meant that the 2019 award winners will be celebrated in print and online over the next 15 days.

Amid the many uncertainties of the pandemic, what is certain is this celebration of good journalism. Over the next few days, The Indian Express will bring stories of each of the winners as they talk about their stories that forced an agenda for urgent discussion, debate and resolution.

The year under review factored in coverage in print, digital and broadcast media and categorised them under business and economy, politics, environment, science and technology, Invisible India, investigation, civic awareness, arts and culture, sports, photo journalism and reportage in Hindi and regional languages. The awards, with a prize money of Rs 1 lakh in each of the categories, will also honour writers whose non-fiction work may have had a transformative impact and prodded deep-dive thinking.

The winners were chosen by an eminent jury of Justice B N Srikrishna, former judge of the Supreme Court; Tom Goldstein, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, O P Jindal Global University; Dr S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner; and K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication.

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards trophy has a nib and flame, representative of the journalism of courage and integrity, the values advocated by Ramnath Goenka, founder of The Indian Express Group.