Revenue official accuses BJP MLA of assault for refusing document to relative, FIR filed

An FIR has been registered against Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo and several aides after a revenue official accused them of assault during a dispute over signing parole-related documents in Surguja district.

An FIR has been registered against Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo and more than a dozen of his aides for allegedly assaulting a revenue official. Another FIR was filed against the revenue official based on a complaint by a woman, who accused the official of inappropriate conduct.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Surguja district, when the woman, who said she was a relative of MLA Toppo, approached Naib Tehsilar Tushar Manik’s office, seeking his signature on a document required by jail authorities to release a person on parole.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the naib tehsildar was angered by her request. “He abused me and made obscene gestures. He then pushed me out. He said he would always behave like this with the Urao people (a local tribal community)… He told his staff that I should not be allowed to come into his office. Several people were gathered there to see the incident.” She alleged that she was treated this way despite the official knowing she was the MLA’s relative.