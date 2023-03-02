Ramgarh bypolls: BJP ally AJSUP leads after 11 rounds of vote counting

The ruling JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand seemed headed for a setback in the Ramgarh Assembly seat bypoll, with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) Party candidate Sunita Choudhary, backed by the BJP, pulling ahead after 11 rounds of counting.

The bypoll was held on February 27 and it recorded a voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent with 18 candidates in the fray of which 14 are Independents.

As per Election Commission of India data, AJSU Party’s Sunita Choudhary has till now garnered 1,15, 243 votes while incumbent party Congress’ Bajrang Mahto has got 93, 599 votes. The Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has the support of the RJD as well.

The Ramgarh bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress MLA Mamta Devi. She was convicted by a special Hazaribagh MP/MLA court in a 2016 violence case and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. Bajrang Mahto is the husband of Mamata Devi and Sunita Choudhary is the wife of AJSUP’s Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary, who had been an MLA of Ramgarh. The seat went to Congress’ Mamta Devi after he was elected to Parliament in 2019.

If the ruling coalition loses Ramgarh, it will be the JMM-led alliance’s first defeat in a bypoll since coming into power. Earlier in 2020, JMM’s Basant Soren had won Dumka after Hemant Soren vacated one of his seats, and Congress won from Bermo after the incumbent Rajendra Singh passed away.

In 2021 after the death of minister Haji Hussain Ansari, JMM won the Madhupur by-election. In 2022, after the conviction of Bandhu Tirkey in a corruption case, his daughter Shilpi Neha Tirkey won from Mandar bypoll.

As per a report, it was the 12th bypoll faced by the BJP-AJSU Party alliance since 2014, with only one win, in 2016, Godda. A win would also give fresh impetus to the BJP’s campaign against the Hemant Soren government, which is under pressure over a mining lease controversy.

Advertisement

The JMM-Congress had been counting on a “sympathy” wave for Bajrang Mahto, due to Mamta Devi’s conviction.

Jharkahnd assembly is a 82-member house with the ruling UPA having 48 MLAs, JMM has 30, while Congress 17 and the RJD has one.