Ramgarh Assembly Election Results: Congress leads in early trends, BJP trails

Early trends suggest that the Congress is ahead in the Ramgarh assembly election in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The party is ahead with at least 5,000 votes while the BJP trails with a little more than 1,000 votes. Congress candidate Zuber Khan has secured 24,107 votes and BJP’s Sukhwant Singh 18,616 votes, while BSP’s Jagat Singh was in the third position.

Advertising

Election to the Ramgarh seat was delayed due to the death of sitting MLA and BSP candidate Laxman Singh. The polls were held on January 28 this year. There are as many as 20 candidates contesting the Assembly seat. Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Ramgarh Assembly Election Results

There are 20 rounds of counting. Ballot papers were opened first followed by votes polled on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The seat was won by the BJP in the 2013 state elections. BJP state president Madan Lal Saini, the incumbent MLA, said he hopes to retain his seat. “People have seen that the Congress government has failed to deliver on its promises. It had promised to waive farmers loan in 10 days, but more than 40 days have passed and nothing has happened. Therefore, there was a negative response of people towards Congress and we hope that BJP will win the seat,” Saini was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which won the Rajasthan Assembly elections on December 7 after securing 99 seats in the 200-member House, exuded confidence in winning today’s polls. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said: “The Congress is going to win the seat. People gave mandate to the party in the December 7 elections and the Ramgarh seat too will be won by us.”

Advertising

In the Assembly election, the BJP won 73 seats, BSP six, RLD one, RLTP three and CPI(M) and BTP two each and 13 seats were won by Independents.