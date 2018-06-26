Rameswaram: Huge cache of arms found, believed to be from LTTE era

The arms were found yesterday. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The arms were found yesterday. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A probe has been initiated after a huge cache of arms was found in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram island yesterday. The cache, consisting of ammunition and explosives, was buried on the seashore of the island, news agency ANI reported. The Ramanathapuram district police, who are investigating the matter, suspect that the buried explosives are from the 1980s and belong to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Ramanathapuram district police, who are investigating the matter, suspect that the buried explosives are from the 1980s and belong to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam(LTTE). (Source: ANI/Twitter) The Ramanathapuram district police, who are investigating the matter, suspect that the buried explosives are from the 1980s and belong to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam(LTTE). (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The LTTE, who took up arms demanding a separate state for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the Tamil Eelam, had been active in this region in the ’80s. According to reports, the box was found by local fishermen, who then alerted the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd