Ramesh Pokhriyal’s term marked by vacancies in Central universities, IITs

BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of vacancies in centrally run higher education institutions across the country. Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as his successor.

The development comes in the backdrop of the leadership change in Uttarakhand which goes to polls next year.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister, who took charge as Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister (now Education Minister) in May 2019, has been unwell ever since he tested positive for Covid-19 in May. He recently spent almost a month in AIIMS, Delhi, due to post-Covid complications.

“He wasn’t being able to attend office regularly for the past two months,” said an officer. However, sources in the government said, his ill-health wasn’t the only reason behind the removal.

The Education Ministry, under Pokhriyal, slow-walked appointments to crucial posts. His successor faces the daunting task of finding vice-chancellors for as many as 17 of the roughly 40 central universities under the Education Ministry. Similarly, five IITs (in Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Indore, Mandi) are headless and another eight IITs (in Gandhinagar, Roorkee, Mandi, Delhi, Bombay, Ropar, Tirupati, and Goa) don’t have chairpersons for their respective Board of Governors. The chairperson’s post at IIT Roorkee, for instance, has been vacant for over three years.

The vacancies, expectedly, affected decision-making in top higher education institutions, especially amidst the pandemic and when the Centre has embarked on to its ambitious New Education Policy (NEP). In fact, in an unusual move, even the RSS-backed ABVP ended up writing to President Ramnath Kovind in May, urging him to expedite appointments. The President is the Visitor of all central universities.

The delay, it is learned, was partially due to PMO’s unhappiness over the Minister’s choice for the top job at several higher education institutions, forcing the ministry to start the search afresh in many cases.

Last year, the appointment process for two IIT directors (Mandi and Indore) was cancelled 10 months after a committee headed by Pokhriyal held interviews and shortlisted the candidates. The panel of selected names was scrapped and the post was advertised again late last year.

Moreover, some of the biggest decisions related to education this year were taken by the Prime Minister’s Office in consultation with the ministry’s senior officers. The decision to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board examination was taken by the PM, even though Pokhriyal favoured conducting the examination.