Ramesh Pokhriyal: ‘Won’t tolerate varsities becoming politicking hubs’

Amid ongoing protests against the new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially in various universities, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said the Centre will not tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of political activities “at any cost”.

“Anyone is free to engage in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of it, as many students come to study from far-off places. The Narendra Modi government is not going to tolerate this at any cost,” he told reporters at the state BJP headquarters.

Scores of students from universities across the country have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Pokhriyal accused the opposition parties of deliberately spreading misinformation over the CAA. “It is the Congress, which is responsible for the country’s division on religious grounds, now it is spreading misinformation about the CAA,” he said.

He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the new law.

“She had vociferously demanded the tabling of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament (in 2015). Why is she protesting now,” asked the minister.

