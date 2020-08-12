Ramesh Pokhriyal who oversaw NEP is Express Adda guest today

At the e-Adda, Pokhriyal will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor and Ritika Chopra, Senior Assistant Editor.

AS INDIA gets a new National Education Policy (NEP) after 34 years, sweeping changes are set to be introduced in both school and higher education.

The third major revamp of the framework of education in India since Independence, its key proposals include opening up of higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the AICTE, introduction of four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programmes with exit options and in school education, an overhaul of the curriculum with a thrust on experimental learning and critical thinking.

As Union Minister of Education who oversaw the drafting of the new policy in its crucial final stages, Ramesh Pokhriyal is at the centre of this churn in these times when education is already adapting to a new normal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who has authored over 30 books, Pokhriyal will be our guest at Express Adda, to be held online on August 12.

At the e-Adda, Pokhriyal will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor and Ritika Chopra, Senior Assistant Editor.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change and whose ideas touch the way we live and the way we work, especially in these uncertain times.

Among the other prominent guests at the Express Adda in the past were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, cancer specialist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, and cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

Union Minister in charge of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian were recent guests at the e-Adda.

