FORMER UTTARAKHAND Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was allocated charge of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry Friday afternoon. He joined office immediately after the official announcement with a government committee headed by scientist K Kasturirangan submitting the draft of the much awaited draft National Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking to reporters immediately after the submission of the draft policy, Pokhriyal said: “The new policy is coming after a span of 30 years and we will study the report on it received by us today.”

States and other stakeholders will give a feedback and the report should come in the public domain soon, he added.

“Education is important for the progress of any generation and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted me with a responsibility and I will try to meet his expectations,” he told reporters earlier in the day at his residence.

A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy by the HRD Ministry previously headed by Prakash Javadekar, who is now Information and Broadcasting minister.

New national education policy, filling five lakh vacant faculty positions in higher education and add 10 institutes to the Institutions of Eminence list, are part of the 100-day agenda of the HRD Ministry under the new government.

Pokhriyal, a PhD from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University in Garhwal, has authored more than 35 books.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, also part of the Narendra Modi-led cabinet, assumed charge as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development. He is a three-time MP from the Akola constituency in Maharashtra.