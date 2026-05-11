Ramesh flags inadequate studies for Great Nicobar Project, demands high-powered panel report be made public

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday demanded that the report of the NGT-mandated High-Powered Committee (HPC), which was tasked with revisiting the Great Nicobar Project’s environmental clearances, be made public.

Ramesh alleged that the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted for the project fell short of legal requirements.

The former environment minister’s letter comes on the back of a detailed statement issued by the Union government last week, in which it claimed that the ecological impacts of the project had been “comprehensively identified, assessed” and were being managed through a detailed environmental management plan.