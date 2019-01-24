Ramdev’s remedy for rising population: Snatch govt jobs of people with more than two kids

Advertising

Yog guru Baba Ramdev has a solution for the country’s rising population – snatch away the voting rights of people who go for more than two kids, reported ANI. Expressing concern over the problem, Ramdev said that the government should take such steps to control the rising population of the country.

“To control the population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids and whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency at an event in Aligarh on Wednesday.

The Yog guru was in Aligarh to inaugurate Patanjali garment. A bachelor himself, he told media that such people should not be allowed to contest elections, their children should not get admissions in governments schools. He added that such people should not be allowed to seek treatment in a government hospital and not allowed to take up government jobs.

Ramdev is known for making such statements earlier also. In November Last year, he said that people like him, who do not get married, should be accorded special honours.

-With ANI