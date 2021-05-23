‘Extremely unfortunate’: Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to withdraw statement on allopathic medicines

Day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded Union health ministry’s action against yoga guru Ramdev for his remarks on allopathic medicines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the statement.

Terming Ramdev’s statement on allopathic medicines “extremely unfortunate”, Vardhan said on Sunday: “The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19.” In a letter to the yoga guru, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had on Saturday claimed that Ramdev had misled people by making “unlearned” statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

They claimed that, in the video, Ramdev is seen saying that “allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai” (allopathy is a stupid, bankrupt science)” and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and various other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to cure COVID-19 patients. The doctors’ body also quoted Ramdev saying: “Lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines”.

However, these remarks were later dismissed as “false” by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

The IMA had on Saturday said, “The Union health minister (Harsh Vardhan) who himself is a practicing modern medicine allopathic postgraduate and head of this (health) ministry, should either accept the challenge and accusation of this gentleman and dissolve the modern medical facility or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country and book him under the Epidemic Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances.”