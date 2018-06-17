Ramdev says he is on ‘friendly terms’ with this Opposition leader. Guess who?

At the same time, Ramdev said he had full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his promise of bringing back black money from offshore havens. (Express Photo) At the same time, Ramdev said he had full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his promise of bringing back black money from offshore havens. (Express Photo)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, known for his close association with the BJP, sprang a surprise on Sunday when he said he is “on friendly terms” with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Ramdev made the remarks while he was speaking on the importance of yoga at an event organised by ABP group. While emphasising the importance of yoga, Ramdev said both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi practiced yoga regularly.

“Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi practice yoga regularly. Rahul and I are on friendly terms,” Ramdev said. Well, this is not the first time that the yoga guru has praised the Gandhi scion. In May 2015, on the first anniversary of the Modi government, Ramdev had described BJP ministers as “arrogant” while lauding Rahul for “giving a lifeline to a virtually dead Congress”.

At the same time, Ramdev said he had full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his promise of bringing back black money from offshore havens. “Modi is working to control the damage done by black money,” the yoga guru said.

The sudden praise for Rahul Gandhi comes two weeks after Ramdev’s company, Patanjali, announced to shift its proposed food park outside Uttar Pradesh after not getting the required clearances despite getting a nod from the Centre.

Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna had then lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government over its indifferent and negative attitude in granting clearance to the Rs 6,000 crore food park, which would be spread over 455 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway. However, Adityanath went into damage-control mode and directed officials to expedite its opening.

While Patanjali’s growth in the FMCG sector has been fast, it has also come under the spotlight for sub-standard products. Brushing aside such allegations, Ramdev said each product went through thorough checks by more than 300 scientists before being launched in the market. “We (Patanjali) have a team of more than 300 senior scientists who thoroughly test our each and every product before launching in market,” the yoga guru said.

Last year, nearly 40 per cent of Ayurveda products, including items from Patanjali, were found to be of substandard quality by Haridwar’s Ayurveda and Unani Office, a Right to Information (RTI) reply revealed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App